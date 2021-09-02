Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce sales of $19.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $19.26 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $15.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.66. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.