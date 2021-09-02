Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $25.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BLDP traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 140,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,740. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.