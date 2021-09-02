Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post $3.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $6.51 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $4.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $33.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,056. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 245,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

