Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 393,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,331,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.