Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Photronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Photronics by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

