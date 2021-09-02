Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.45 billion and the highest is $16.52 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 3,468,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

