Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.07. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 653.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,475. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

