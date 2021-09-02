Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $296.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.90 million and the highest is $305.39 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

