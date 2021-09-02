Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 and have sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Alphatec by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

