Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $306.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.67 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock remained flat at $$11.46 during trading hours on Friday. 1,499,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

