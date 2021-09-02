Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.61. iRobot reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $85.03. 3,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.