Brokerages Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. NV5 Global reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NV5 Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

