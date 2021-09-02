Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $311.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.30 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. 1,241,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,263. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $20,926,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

