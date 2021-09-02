Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $11.89

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

