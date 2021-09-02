Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,074 in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

