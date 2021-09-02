Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $33.53 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

