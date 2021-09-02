Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Target Price at $48.68

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

