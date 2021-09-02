Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $19.88

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.
Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 12,967,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 418.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
