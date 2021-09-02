Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $19.88

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 12,967,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 418.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

