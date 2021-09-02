Brokers Offer Predictions for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Shares of BMRA opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.