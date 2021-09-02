BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BRP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

