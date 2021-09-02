BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
BRP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
