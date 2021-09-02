BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.72

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 8506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

