BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSRTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of BSRTF opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

