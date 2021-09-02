Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,111 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

