Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,111 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 89,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

