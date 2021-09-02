Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $650.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 774.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $652.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

