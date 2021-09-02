Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after buying an additional 375,729 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

