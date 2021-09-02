Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 14 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $818.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $823.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.