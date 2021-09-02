Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $113.92.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.