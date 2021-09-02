Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

BBW opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,781 shares of company stock valued at $698,905. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

