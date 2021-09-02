Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,594.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,414.40.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

