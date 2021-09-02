Burger Swap Price Tops $5.02 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00010315 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $79.22 million and $17.09 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 16,158,763 coins and its circulating supply is 15,783,763 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

