Burney Co. Acquires 143 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.