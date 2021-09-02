Burney Co. Buys 7,530 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 2,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.