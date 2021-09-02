Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,638 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,792. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

