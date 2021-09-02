Burney Co. Raises Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PBH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,328. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

