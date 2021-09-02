Burney Co. Sells 169 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

