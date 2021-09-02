C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AI opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -59.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

