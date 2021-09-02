Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 29th total of 981,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

WHD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 12,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,404. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

