Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CADE stock remained flat at $$21.76 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

