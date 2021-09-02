California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $116,544.35 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

California Resources stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

