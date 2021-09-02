Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

ELY stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

