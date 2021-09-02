Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALT. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

