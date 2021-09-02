Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 13,777,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,724. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

