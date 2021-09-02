Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.
CPB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59.
CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
