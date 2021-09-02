Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CPB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

