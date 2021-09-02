Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 360,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,442. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

