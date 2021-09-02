Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$157.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.20.

TSE CNR opened at C$154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$109.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

