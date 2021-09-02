Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.02.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$37.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

