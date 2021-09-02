Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 989 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 142.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

ESGU opened at $103.78 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91.

