Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,087.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,881.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

