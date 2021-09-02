Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $166.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,212 shares of company stock valued at $32,129,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.